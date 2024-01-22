Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Has $3.69 Million Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,290 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers comprises 1.3% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 31,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:RDVY traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $50.79. The stock had a trading volume of 319,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,233. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $41.98 and a 1 year high of $52.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.94.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.3421 per share. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

