Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Has $572,000 Stock Holdings in VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,877,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 429,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,971,000 after acquiring an additional 237,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000.

VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UITB traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.44. The stock had a trading volume of 107,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,073. VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.14 and a 12 month high of $47.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.36.

VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.0558 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

