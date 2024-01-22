Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Has $830,000 Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.19. The company had a trading volume of 626,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,750. The company has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.53. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $54.34.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

