Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Has $9.33 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 3.3% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $149.67. 794,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,526,614. The company has a market cap of $104.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.14 and a 200-day moving average of $142.81. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $150.72.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

