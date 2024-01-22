Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 38.3% in the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 13.6% during the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. 32.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $380.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,997,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,369,522. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $314.97 and a 1-year high of $381.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.32.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

