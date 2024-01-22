Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,764 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,806,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.39. 928,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,380,701. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.16. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.45.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

