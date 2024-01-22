Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

BATS EFV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.03. 1,390,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

