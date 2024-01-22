Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Sells 283 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of D. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 379.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

D stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.10. 1,024,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,321,443. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.10. The company has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $63.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.23%.

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

