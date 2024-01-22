Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Sells 428 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Diversified LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 165,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth $63,000. Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at $408,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $187.86. 4,698,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,019,141. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.23. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $114.35 and a 52-week high of $189.98. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0427 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

