S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) is C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s 10th Largest Position

C WorldWide Group Holding A S reduced its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 867,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,925 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for about 4.3% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $316,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 4,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 3.2% during the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.0% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPGI traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $445.47. 371,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,087. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.14 and a 1-year high of $446.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $426.12 and a 200-day moving average of $398.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $141.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.22.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

