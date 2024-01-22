SPACE ID Price Tops $0.29 on Major Exchanges (ID)

SPACE ID (ID) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Over the last week, SPACE ID has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One SPACE ID token can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000713 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SPACE ID has a total market capitalization of $133.41 million and $22.93 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SPACE ID Token Profile

SPACE ID was first traded on March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,996,383,931 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,245,041 tokens. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id. The official website for SPACE ID is space.id.

Buying and Selling SPACE ID

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,996,383,931.0227869 with 448,758,930.02278686 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.2892698 USD and is down -1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 155 active market(s) with $15,845,387.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPACE ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPACE ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

