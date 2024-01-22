SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GLD traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $187.48. 1,846,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,900,318. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.97. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.19 and a 12-month high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

