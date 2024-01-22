SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 159,733 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 141,211 shares.The stock last traded at $34.22 and had previously closed at $34.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSK

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSK. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 142,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.