SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,879 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $12,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000.

SPLG stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.92. 3,099,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,760,125. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $44.75 and a 52-week high of $57.08. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.74 and its 200-day moving average is $52.75.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

