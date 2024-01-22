SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 958.8% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG opened at $67.19 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.98 and a fifty-two week high of $67.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

