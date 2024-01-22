SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 107,925.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,903,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,846,000 after acquiring an additional 58,849,352 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $79,812,000. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $20,283,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 739,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,113,000 after acquiring an additional 242,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 463,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,767,000 after acquiring an additional 237,283 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.27. 175,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,174. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $86.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

