Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Sphere 3D in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.

Get Sphere 3D alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of ANY stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average is $1.71. Sphere 3D has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $4.09.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter. Sphere 3D had a negative net margin of 841.11% and a negative return on equity of 419.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sphere 3D will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sphere 3D

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANY. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sphere 3D in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sphere 3D by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 851,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 328,746 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sphere 3D by 537.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 103,130 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Sphere 3D in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sphere 3D in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Sphere 3D

(Get Free Report)

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.