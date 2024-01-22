Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Shares Down 3.3%

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $53.03 and last traded at $53.15. Approximately 611,031 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 979,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.99.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

