Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Sold by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,125 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 941.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $561,008.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 226,175 shares in the company, valued at $11,329,105.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $93,165.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,822 shares in the company, valued at $8,001,134.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $561,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 226,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,329,105.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,300 shares of company stock worth $4,595,061. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $60.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $74.07.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $85.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.14 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprout Social Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

