Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Sold by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 83.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,125 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sprout Social by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 28,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Sprout Social by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,837,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,649,000 after buying an additional 17,268 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in Sprout Social by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $561,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 226,175 shares in the company, valued at $11,329,105.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $2,466,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $561,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,329,105.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,300 shares of company stock worth $4,595,061. Corporate insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $60.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.41. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $74.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $85.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.14 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Sprout Social from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on SPT

Sprout Social Profile

(Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.