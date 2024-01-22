Sprout Social’s (SPT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SPT. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Sprout Social from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.33.

NASDAQ SPT opened at $60.66 on Friday. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $74.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -57.23 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.41.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.02). Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $85.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $2,466,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $93,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,001,134.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $2,466,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,595,061. Corporate insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 99,513.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 14,578,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,941,000 after buying an additional 14,563,819 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,609,000 after buying an additional 191,471 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 244.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,404,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,692,000 after buying an additional 3,124,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,958,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,021,000 after buying an additional 67,321 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,953,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,183,000 after buying an additional 853,127 shares during the period.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

