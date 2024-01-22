SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 314.17 ($4.00).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on SSP Group from GBX 320 ($4.07) to GBX 290 ($3.69) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

LON SSPG opened at GBX 224 ($2.85) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 222.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 222.41. SSP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 175.70 ($2.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 283.20 ($3.60). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22,260.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 535.27.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. SSP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30,000.00%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Davies sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.00), for a total value of £354 ($450.44). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 175 shares of company stock valued at $37,443. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

