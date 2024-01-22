St. Louis Trust Co Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2024

St. Louis Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWBFree Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 6.1% of St. Louis Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. St. Louis Trust Co owned 0.11% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $32,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWB. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IWB opened at $266.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $256.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $209.39 and a 1-year high of $267.00.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

