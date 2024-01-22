St. Louis Trust Co Purchases 7,291 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

St. Louis Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 200,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,291 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.5% of St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of VWO opened at $39.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

