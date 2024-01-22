Stack Financial Management Inc Purchases 343 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,328 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises 2.4% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $20,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,862,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,890,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Stryker by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,393,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,402,083,000 after buying an additional 340,114 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,135,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,865,989,000 after buying an additional 181,068 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Stryker by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,461,753,000 after buying an additional 1,066,751 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 95,685.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,942,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,507,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937,356 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Stryker from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.45.

Stryker Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $313.49. 631,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,381. The stock has a market cap of $119.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $296.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $248.96 and a fifty-two week high of $317.82.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,330,498.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

