Stack Financial Management Inc Purchases 652 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,082,594,000 after acquiring an additional 357,974 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,260,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,716,829,000 after purchasing an additional 317,010 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,590,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,430,504,000 after buying an additional 388,258 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after buying an additional 54,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,740,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,387,461,000 after buying an additional 1,457,070 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of UPS traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $158.40. 1,075,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,152,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The company has a market cap of $134.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.14.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPS. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPS

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.