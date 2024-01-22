Stack Financial Management Inc Sells 501 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Stack Financial Management Inc cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Phillips 66 accounts for about 3.2% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $27,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSX. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $129.48. 1,017,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,819,313. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $138.06. The stock has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

