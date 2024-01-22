Startek (NYSE:SRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barrington Research lowered Startek from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. B. Riley lowered shares of Startek from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Startek from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

NYSE SRT opened at $4.42 on Friday. Startek has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $4.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $178.35 million, a P/E ratio of -8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.17. Startek had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $93.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.55 million. On average, analysts forecast that Startek will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Startek by 359.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 102,091 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Startek during the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Startek during the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Startek during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Startek by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 30,552 shares in the last quarter. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

