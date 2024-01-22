Status (SNT) Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last Week

Status (SNT) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 22nd. Status has a market cap of $152.17 million and $8.04 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Status has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Status token can now be bought for $0.0393 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005365 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00018520 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00022583 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,823.08 or 1.00355064 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00011618 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.25 or 0.00204642 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Status Profile

SNT is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,872,894,924 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,872,894,924.159278 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03991015 USD and is down -3.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $7,569,443.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

