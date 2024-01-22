SteelPeak Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 49.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,517 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $4,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 21,867 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

IYW stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $129.15. The stock had a trading volume of 193,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,768. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $79.16 and a 52 week high of $129.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

