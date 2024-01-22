SteelPeak Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 71.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,718 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.4% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 32,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $1,730,000. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.5% during the third quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.5% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 606.8% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 18,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,295,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,792,032. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $303.27 billion, a PE ratio of 66.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.36 and a 12 month high of $119.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 171.11%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.65.

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

