SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $12.38 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2,832.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 746,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720,982 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $12,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMI. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth approximately $4,642,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $345,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,094,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327,755 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 197,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 24,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMI. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,823,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,159,248. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average of $17.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $18.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 105.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000 over the last 90 days. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

