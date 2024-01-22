SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $19.41 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.2% of SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $19,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.3% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 29.6% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,672 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 152.9% in the third quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 961 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.5% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $10.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,221.31. 734,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,663,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,044.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $929.41. The company has a market cap of $571.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $569.78 and a 1-year high of $1,230.43.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Summit Insights raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $964.68.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

