SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $35.25 Million Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 806,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351,748 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. SteelPeak Wealth LLC owned 0.16% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $35,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,330,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,577,000 after buying an additional 3,272,057 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,286,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,182,000 after buying an additional 1,233,809 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,102,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,205,000 after buying an additional 1,054,350 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,973,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,827,000 after purchasing an additional 957,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,632,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,359,000 after purchasing an additional 775,089 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

IUSB traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.67. 155,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,414. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $46.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.59.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.1454 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.