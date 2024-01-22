SteelPeak Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,702 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $11,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTU. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 2,017.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,282,000 after buying an additional 43,834 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Thematics Asset Management lifted its stake in Intuit by 8.4% in the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 21,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Intuit by 27.5% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $8.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $630.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $384.05 and a 52-week high of $632.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $591.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $538.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.23.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna started coverage on Intuit in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.67.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

