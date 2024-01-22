SteelPeak Wealth LLC Sells 41,857 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,857 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 1.1% of SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. SteelPeak Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $17,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $150.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,213,388 shares. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.66. The firm has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.