SteelPeak Wealth LLC Sells 44,871 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC reduced its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 44,871 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of 3M by 102,920.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,935,302,000 after acquiring an additional 39,279,467 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,311,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,334,173,000 after acquiring an additional 196,238 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,898,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,285,246,000 after acquiring an additional 363,626 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,846,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,812,000 after acquiring an additional 371,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in 3M by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,291,535,000 after purchasing an additional 825,223 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.10.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $1.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.09. The company had a trading volume of 721,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,354. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $123.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

