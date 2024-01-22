SteelPeak Wealth LLC Sells 78 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Lam Research by 97,796.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,274,197,000 after buying an additional 130,958,702 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $619,226,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,952,000 after purchasing an additional 425,918 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,186,837,000 after purchasing an additional 389,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,399,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,956. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Lam Research Increases Dividend

LRCX stock traded up $7.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $834.13. 280,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.54. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $467.00 and a 52 week high of $846.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $741.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $680.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 27.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $704.50.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

