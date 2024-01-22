Stephens Boosts Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target to $79.00

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Stephens from $78.00 to $79.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

NASDAQ:TCBI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.75. 230,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,266. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $42.79 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.57.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.24). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $245.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.48 per share, with a total value of $332,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,811,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.48 per share, for a total transaction of $332,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,811,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 21,066 shares of company stock valued at $672,186 in the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25,350.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

