Stifel Nicolaus Boosts e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target to $141.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $119.00 to $141.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.96% from the stock’s current price.

ELF has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $137.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

Shares of ELF traded down $4.59 on Monday, reaching $153.20. 2,068,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,421. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.21. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $52.87 and a 12 month high of $164.71.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $215.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.27 million. Research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $156,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,877,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 29,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $4,458,503.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,792 shares in the company, valued at $37,992,109.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $156,007.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,877,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,732 shares of company stock worth $11,888,527 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth about $891,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 390.2% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

