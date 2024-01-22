Stifel Nicolaus Boosts International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target to $183.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $144.00 to $183.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 5.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.29.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $172.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,292,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,995,021. The firm has a market cap of $157.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $174.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.83.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $203,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 35.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after buying an additional 46,756 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

