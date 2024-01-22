Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on TC Energy (NYSE:TRP)

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) in a report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered TC Energy from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised TC Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.31.

TC Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

TRP stock opened at $38.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -646.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.81. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $45.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.90.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 18.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -4,683.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in TC Energy by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in TC Energy by 1,462.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

