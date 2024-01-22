Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for January 22nd (ACRS, ADM, AEP, AFYA, AMD, CAE, CDRE, CE, CMA, COCO)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, January 22nd:

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $67.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $90.00.

was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $61.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $96.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Mkm from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Roth Mkm currently has $66.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $98.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an underweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $60.00 target price on the stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $56.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $116.00.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Guggenheim currently has $81.00 price target on the stock.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $23.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $20.50.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) was downgraded by analysts at Alembic Global Advisors from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $160.00 target price on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $2.10.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $111.00 price target on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $168.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $137.00.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $52.00 price target on the stock.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $93.00 price target on the stock.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $100.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $105.00.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $429.00 target price on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating. HSBC Holdings plc currently has $500.00 target price on the stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) was downgraded by analysts at Consumer Edge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Guggenheim currently has $61.00 price target on the stock.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating. HSBC Holdings plc currently has $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $14.90.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

