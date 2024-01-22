Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January 22nd (AI, APR.UN, ASML, CAE, KMP.UN, MTL, PLZ.UN, SLB, TCN, TFII)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, January 22nd:

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) was downgraded by analysts at Laurentian from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$13.00 target price on the stock.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) was upgraded by analysts at Laurentian from a hold rating to a buy rating. Laurentian currently has C$12.50 price target on the stock.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have C$31.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$36.50.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) was downgraded by analysts at Laurentian from a buy rating to a hold rating. Laurentian currently has C$20.50 target price on the stock.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$17.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$15.00.

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) was downgraded by analysts at Laurentian from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have C$4.25 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$4.50.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $66.00 price target on the stock.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a tender rating. They currently have $11.25 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a tender rating. They currently have $11.25 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $10.50.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$15.15 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$12.50.

TFI International (TSE:TFII) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have C$215.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$180.00.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have C$4.75 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$5.50.

