Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Palantir Technologies Call Options (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 349,557 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 19% compared to the typical daily volume of 293,246 call options.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLTR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,721,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,301,919.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,614.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,721,219 shares in the company, valued at $25,301,919.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 971,777 shares of company stock worth $19,041,931. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 98,784.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 306,971,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,869,000 after acquiring an additional 306,660,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after buying an additional 28,563,749 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $199,052,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,395,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 123.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,414,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.84. The company had a trading volume of 59,052,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,621,066. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.87. The stock has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.67. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $21.85.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. Analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

