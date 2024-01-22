Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Sweetgreen Put Options (NYSE:SG)

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 5,054 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 497% compared to the typical daily volume of 846 put options.
Sweetgreen Stock Performance
SG traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.60. 444,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,660. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.03. Sweetgreen has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.58.
Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $153.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.94 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 24.60% and a negative return on equity of 25.18%. On average, analysts expect that Sweetgreen will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Activity at Sweetgreen
In related news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 3,364 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $33,942.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,283.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,000 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $56,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,604,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 3,364 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $33,942.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,323,283.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,336 shares of company stock valued at $464,030. 22.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sweetgreen
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Sweetgreen by 73.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,102,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857,115 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 1,435.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,674,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,700 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,638,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 421.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,262,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,265 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 1,009.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,009,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after acquiring an additional 918,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.
Sweetgreen Company Profile
Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.
