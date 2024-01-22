Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of 3M Call Options (NYSE:MMM)

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 33,606 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 77% compared to the typical daily volume of 18,975 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MMM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.10.

3M Price Performance

NYSE MMM traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $108.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,877,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,739. 3M has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $123.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a PE ratio of -8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.34.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.94%.

Institutional Trading of 3M

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of 3M by 102,920.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,935,302,000 after purchasing an additional 39,279,467 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 73,903.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,258,000 after buying an additional 6,647,593 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 1,273.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,637,000 after buying an additional 3,508,334 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,974,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 1,889.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

