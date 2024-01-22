StockNews.com Begins Coverage on DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Trading Down 1.9 %
DTEA opened at $0.52 on Friday. DAVIDsTEA has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $2.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.66.
DAVIDsTEA Company Profile
