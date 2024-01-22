StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $52.20 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.70.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Down 0.2 %

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $55.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $546.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $39.15 and a fifty-two week high of $67.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.60.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $58.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.52 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 7.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bulk Shipping

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 93,345 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 36,513 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

