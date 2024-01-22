StockNews.com Downgrades Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) to Hold

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AVNW opened at $30.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.84. Aviat Networks has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $39.80. The company has a market cap of $355.00 million, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.65.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $87.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.53 million. Analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 16.8% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 877,812 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,388,000 after buying an additional 126,101 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Aviat Networks by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 606,470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,238,000 after buying an additional 48,692 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 532,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,757,000 after acquiring an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 514,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,046,000 after acquiring an additional 9,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aviat Networks by 3.1% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after purchasing an additional 14,770 shares during the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

